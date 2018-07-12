LONDON (AP) — A British office that prosecutes serious corruption cases says two former senior bankers have been found guilty of manipulating a key benchmark on which global interest rates are hedged.
A jury convicted Philippe Moryoussef, formerly of Barclays Bank, in absentia on Thursday. He fled before facing trial for fraud. Christian Bittar, 46, a former principal trader at Deutsche Bank, pleaded guilty in March.
The two were accused of manipulating the Euro Interbank Offered Rate, or EURIBOR, at the height of the financial crisis.
Serious Fraud Office Director Mark Thompson says they “abused their positions for personal gain.”
Most Read Business Stories
- Costco: Polish dog’s demise probably won’t be postponed by polemics
- Costco changes up food court menu, but the $1.50 hot dog deal remains
- Nordstrom says big bets poised to pay off with growing profits ahead
- JetBlue places big order for newest Airbus A220 jet
- The cutthroat turf war behind the race to charge Bay Area electric scooters
Another defendant, Achim Kramer, was acquitted of the same charge.
The jury failed to reach verdicts Thursday on three others who previously worked for Barclays Bank. All have denied the charges.