WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he “unleashed an economic miracle” with his tax cuts last year.
Trump spoke Friday at a White House event marking the six-month anniversary of the $1.5 trillion tax cuts. The cuts are taking effect in the ninth year of an economic expansion that began under former President Barack Obama.
Trump called the cuts the “biggest” in history. The overhaul ranks behind Ronald Reagan’s in the early 1980s and post-World War II tax cuts.
The law provides generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans, and more modest reductions for middle- and low-income individuals and families.
Most Read Business Stories
- Amazon offers deep discounts on vans, uniforms to get small delivery businesses rolling
- Apple’s expansive new Seattle store seeks to keep brick-and-mortar relevant
- Super-quiet test flight in Washington moves Mitsubishi toward building a Japanese jet industry
- Starbucks CFO retiring, adding uncertainty after Howard Schultz’s departure
- Port of Seattle ousts longtime chief lawyer over workplace complaint — and gives him $500,000 payout
Trump has been enjoying a good week, with two favorable Supreme Court rulings and Justice Anthony Kennedy’s plans to retire from the Supreme Court.