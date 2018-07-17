WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will meet with the president of the European Commission next week at the White House, days after labeling the European Union a “foe” of the United States.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says President Jean-Claude Juncker will meet with Trump at the White House on July 25. She says security, counterterrorism, and energy will be on the agenda, as well as trade. The commission is an institution of the European Union.
Trump said in a recent CBS interview, “I think the European Union is a foe, what they do to us in trade. Now you wouldn’t think of the European Union but they’re a foe.”
Trump has alienated some allies over his protectionist trade policies, including tariffs on EU aluminum and steel exports to the U.S.
