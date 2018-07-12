NEW YORK (AP) — As Amazon gears up for its Prime Day promotion, experts say small businesses shouldn’t sit on the sidelines.

While entrepreneurs may not be able to go head to head with the online behemoth in some areas, experts say they should differentiate themselves by offering unique products and experiences, whether their business is rare books or shoe repairs.

One main thing? Stay authentic. That’s from Amit Sharma, who is CEO of Narvar, a tech company, and is a former executive at Walmart, Williams-Sonoma and Apple. Sharma says small businesses may not be able to compete on price and promotions, but should highlight their products and how they stand out.

How else might small retailers capitalize on Prime Day? Generating buzz, and highlighting new merchandise that will keep shoppers returning.