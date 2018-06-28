AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is urging President Donald Trump to rethink imposing steel and aluminum tariffs, worrying that doing so “may threaten future economic growth both in our state and across the country.”
In a letter Thursday to the president, Abbott said Texas imports more than twice the amount of aluminum and steel as any other state. He says nearly 500,000 Texans work in industries that use the metals, compared with around 7,600 directly employed producing them.
The governor wrote that the tariffs “could jeopardize the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of Texans” and Americans working in the oil and gas industry.
He noted that “retaliatory” Chinese tariffs would also punish Texas because his state exported $8-plus billion in tariff-eligible goods to China last year, outpacing all other states.
Most Read Business Stories
- Port of Seattle ousts longtime chief lawyer over workplace complaint — and gives him $500,000 payout
- Amazon offers deep discounts on vans, uniforms to get small delivery businesses rolling
- Top court: Unions can't force government workers to pay fees VIEW
- Seattle renters score big as landlords dangle freebies to fill empty apartments
- Seattle's nation-leading streak in home-price increases now tied for 2nd longest on record