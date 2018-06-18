The Supreme Court will consider whether the purchasers of iPhone can sue Apple over allegations it has an illegal monopoly on the sale of iPhone apps
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will consider whether the purchasers of iPhone apps can sue Apple over allegations it has an illegal monopoly on the sale of the apps.
The court said Monday that it will take a case from the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, which ruled in January that the purchasers of iPhone apps could sue Apple. Their lawsuit says that when a customer buys an app the price includes a 30 percent markup that goes to Apple.
Apple had argued that it did not sell apps, but instead acted as an intermediary used by the app developers.
Apple won initially in a lower court which dismissed the lawsuit.
