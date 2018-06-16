Gov. Charlie Baker has signed a bill that seeks to continue the state's commitment to the life sciences industry over the next five years
BOSTONH (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker has signed a bill that seeks to continue the state’s commitment to the life sciences industry over the next five years.
The governor and lawmakers say the legislation will help Massachusetts remain a global leader in biotechnology by providing up to $623 million in bond authorizations and tax credits for education, research and development, and workforce training.
A $1 billion, 10-year life sciences initiative launched by former Democratic Gov. Deval Patrick is set to expire at the end of this year. The Massachusetts Life Sciences Center has provided tax credits to more than 200 companies during that time.
Baker, a Republican, signed the new measure on Friday at Bunker Hill Community College.
Most Read Business Stories
- Troublesome advanced engines for Boeing, Airbus jets have disrupted airlines and shaken travelers
- Pricey Seattle apartment tower ripping out pipes to fix leaks, as tenants fume
- Your Wi-Fi security is probably weak — here’s how to fix it
- Repealing head tax, Seattle avoids walking into the propeller | Jon Talton
- Hands off my data! 15 more default privacy settings you should change on your TV, phone plan, LinkedIn and more
He says the reauthorization will help the state continue attracting world-class companies.