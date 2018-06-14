State wildlife officials have ordered a shutdown of sport fishing for Copper River salmon starting next week, citing low salmon counts
GLENNALLEN, Alaska (AP) — State wildlife officials have ordered a shutdown of sport fishing for Copper River salmon starting next week, citing low salmon counts.
Mark Somerville is a biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game in Glennallen. He says the closure likely will be for the entire season, though officials plan to monitor the situation.
Somerville says the department will evaluate whether restrictions on subsistence fishing are necessary.
KCAM reports that biologists believe warmer ocean temperatures are to blame for the low salmon returns. Temperatures up to 5 degrees higher than normal would cause increased metabolism and reduce food sources, limiting survival.
Most Read Business Stories
- Pricey Seattle apartment tower ripping out pipes to fix leaks, as tenants fume
- Why many homebuyers suddenly feel cursed
- Microsoft aims to make Office simpler with series of changes
- Vancouver, B.C., tries again to thwart foreign real-estate speculators | Jon Talton
- Report: A minimum-wage worker can't afford a 2-bedroom apartment anywhere in the U.S.
The Copper River commercial fishery has not reopened since closing late last month.
___
Information from: KCAM-AM, http://www.kcam.org