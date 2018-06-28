MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Tax Office has included former International Monetary Fund head Rodrigo Rato on its list of individuals and companies that owe over a million euros in taxes.
The Tax Office says Rato owes just over one million euros (1.1 million dollars).
Rato was found guilty in 2017 of unlawful misappropriation of funds during his 2010-12 leadership of Bankia, a Spanish bank that later had to be bailed out by the state.
Rato was IMF chief from 2004 to 2007 and a leading figure in Spain’s governing Popular Party from 1996 to 2004.
The list published Thursday also included singer Miguel Bose and Brazilian football player Dani Alves. Alves, who currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain, played for Barcelona from 2008 to 2016.