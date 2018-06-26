ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — Officials say an ExpressJet flight from Chicago to South Carolina landed safely after being diverted to Detroit Metropolitan Airport due to a smell of smoke.

ExpressJet spokesman Jarek Beem says there were 50 passengers, two pilots and one flight attendant aboard ExpressJet flight 4007 on Tuesday morning. He says a replacement aircraft was taking passengers to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.

No one was injured.

The Detroit airport is located in Romulus, Michigan. Airport spokeswoman Erica Donerson told The Detroit News in an email that there was an odor of smoke that eventually dissipated. Donerson says the plane was turned over to maintenance workers for inspection.

Atlanta-based ExpressJet operates flights as American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express.