BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s government has approved a Defense Ministry plan to purchase F-16 military jets from the United States.

The 14 fighter jets are meant to replace the obsolete Soviet-made MiG-29 jets that Slovakia’s air forces have used.

The ministry preferred the U.S. offer of F-16 Block 70/72 jets over a competing Swedish offer of JAS-39 C/D Gripen aircraft.

Defense Minister Peter Gajdos says the U.S. offer was better “in all aspects,” calling it “the best possible solution.”

It’s not immediately clear when the jets can be delivered. Gajdos says the U.S. government is ready to sign a deal with Slovakia.

Prime Minister Peter said Wednesday his government will pay 1.589 billion euros ($1.86 billion) for the aircraft, ammunition, training of pilots and logistics services for two years.

