SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco voters will decide in November whether to tax large businesses to pay for homeless and housing services in a city struggling with income inequality.
Supporters collected enough signatures to get the measure on the ballot. It would raise about $300 million a year to expand shelter beds and provide housing for people who are homeless or at risk.
The money would come from an average half-percent tax increase on companies’ revenue above $50 million each year.
The San Francisco Chamber of Commerce has raised concerns about the measure. Business owner Christin Evans says voters are tired of the city’s bleak housing situation.
Most Read Business Stories
- Ramp-up planned for LEAP engines that power Boeing's 737 MAX and other narrowbody jets
- Airbus CEO Enders says challenge to Boeing will grow even stronger
- Bitter legal fight roils Harley Marine Services, a big player on Seattle waterfront
- How much will it cost you to sell your house?
- I used Apple’s new controls to limit a teenager’s iPhone time (and it worked!)
Seattle leaders backed off a similar proposal last month after Amazon pushed back on a tax on large employers.