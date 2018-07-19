NEW YORK (AP) — A memoir by the former U.S. ambassador whom Russian officials have said they want to interview is in the top 10 on Amazon.com.
Michael McFaul’s “From Cold War to Hot Peace: An American Ambassador in Putin’s Russia” was No. 6 as of midday Thursday. The book was published in May.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested interviews of Americans accused by the Kremlin of unspecified crimes in exchange for Russia’s help investigating 12 Russians indicted by the U.S. in the 2016 election probe. The White House says President Donald Trump is weighing what he called an “incredible” offer, which has been widely denounced.
Russian officials have singled out McFaul, the U.S. ambassador to Russia from 2012-14, and fellow Kremlin critic Bill Browder.
