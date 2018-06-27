Standard & Poor’s has placed motorcycle maker Harley Davidson’s debt on credit watch due to cost increases from a U.S. trade dispute with the European Union.
The ratings agency says the Milwaukee company’s A-minus debt has negative implications because of tariffs imposed by the EU in retaliation for U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum. S&P says the tariffs could lead to profit margin deterioration and increased risks when combined with falling retail sales and shipments.
This week Harley said it would move production of motorcycles bound for Europe overseas, blaming EU tariffs that it said would add $2,200 to the cost of an average bike.
S&P says it will resolve the credit watch after Harley’s second-quarter earnings.
Most Read Business Stories
- Seattle's nation-leading streak in home-price increases now tied for 2nd longest on record
- Seattle renters score big as landlords dangle freebies to fill empty apartments
- Apple to open new U-Village store this weekend
- Boeing gets a jump on air show with two big jet deals
- Trump threatens Harley-Davidson with tax punishment for move
Messages were left Wednesday seeking comment from the company.