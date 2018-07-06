PARIS (AP) — Qatar’s emir said his country has not reached a deal yet over the purchase of Russia’s most advanced air defense missile system.

In a news conference in Paris on Friday, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said “it’s true we discussed it … Until now, there’s nothing.” He declined to provide details.

Last month, French newspaper Le Monde reported that Saudi Arabia asked France to help prevent Qatar from buying Russia’s S-400 missile system.

Saudi King Salman expressed his concerns over the potential deal in a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron said France won’t interfere in the discussions with Russia.

Saudi Arabia and other Arab neighbors have been embroiled in a diplomatic standoff with Qatar since last year, claiming it funds terrorism, which it denies.