BRUSH MOUNTAIN, Va. (AP) — A Virginia Tech professor has climbed atop a piece of construction equipment involved in work on the Mountain Valley Pipeline and locked herself to it.
The Roanoke Times reports Emily Satterwhite, who teaches Appalachian studies, took up her position on an excavator early Thursday on Brush Mountain in Montgomery County. Satterwhite has been active in pipeline protests.
State police, sheriff’s deputies and officials with the pipeline and the U.S. Forest Service arrived at the scene. According to the newspaper, they advised Satterwhite she would be arrested if she didn’t come down voluntarily. She responded that she was willing to face the consequences.
Satterwhite’s demonstration is the latest direct action protesters have taken against the multistate natural gas pipeline. Earlier this year, a number of opponents stationed themselves in trees along the route.
Most Read Business Stories
- Port of Seattle ousts longtime chief lawyer over workplace complaint — and gives him $500,000 payout
- Amazon offers deep discounts on vans, uniforms to get small delivery businesses rolling
- Top court: Unions can't force government workers to pay fees VIEW
- Seattle renters score big as landlords dangle freebies to fill empty apartments
- Seattle's nation-leading streak in home-price increases now tied for 2nd longest on record
___
Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com