BOSTON (AP) — Boston Globe officials say an investigation has found the newspaper’s top editor did not violate an anti-harassment policy in connection with text messages he exchanged with a former employee.
The Globe reported executives at the paper disclosed the probe’s findings to staff Thursday afternoon.
A former Boston.com writer and editor, Hilary Sargent, accused Editor Brian McGrory of sending her inappropriate, sexually suggestive messages.
Globe officials say investigators hired by the paper found there were exchanges of a personal nature between the two, but they were initiated and reciprocated by both of them and did not violate the paper’s anti-harassment policy.
McGrory has denied harassing Sargent, and both of them have confirmed they dated years ago.
Sargent worked at the Boston.com news website, owned by the Globe, from 2014 to 2016.
Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com