ANNISTON, Ala. (AP) — Police say an employee at a Lowe’s home improvement store in Alabama has killed himself inside the outlet.
Anniston Police Chief Shane Denham said Monday the man shot himself inside a front office.
Police were called to the Anniston store Monday morning following of a report of a man with a gun who was threatening to harm himself. Denham says crisis negotiators spoke with the man for several hours in hopes of a peaceful resolution before he shot himself.
No other employees, shoppers or bystanders were harmed.
An emailed message seeking comment from the North-Carolina based home improvement chain was not immediately returned.