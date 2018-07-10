LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor says he supports an effort to increase the secrecy surrounding the state’s lethal injection drug supply by keeping the drugs’ manufacturers and labels off-limits to the public.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson told reporters Tuesday he supports a proposal to expand a 2015 law keeping secret suppliers of the three drugs the state uses to put inmates to death. The state Board of Corrections is expected to discuss the plan Wednesday. Prison officials want it to go before lawmakers next year.

The proposed changes are in response to two state Supreme Court rulings over the past year that a 2015 law preventing the disclosure of the state’s lethal injection drug supplier did not apply to the drug manufacturer.