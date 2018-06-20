The Salt Lake County Council has decided against trying to override the mayor's veto of a plan to build 8,800 homes about 30 miles southwest of Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Salt Lake County Council has decided against trying to override the mayor’s veto of a plan to build 8,800 homes about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southwest of Salt Lake City.

Mayor Ben Adams vetoed the rezoning proposal last week for the Olympia Hills development stretching over 938 acres (380 hectares) in an unincorporated area west of Herriman.

Council Chairwoman Aimee Winder Newton announced Tuesday the council will not hold an override vote to try to reverse his decision.

Planning documents say planned community similar to South Jordan’s Daybreak but much more dense is slated to accommodate an estimated 33,000 people.

Newton says talks were underway with key stakeholders to address area residents’ objections to the development. But she says those negotiations broke off after Adams’ veto.