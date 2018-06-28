BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Shares of Nike Inc. are up in late trading Thursday after the sneaker giant posted better-than-expected results.
The Beaverton, Oregon-based company said Thursday it earned $1.14 billion, or 69 cents per share, in its fiscal fourth quarter. Revenue was $9.79 billion.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research forecast earnings of 64 cents per share and revenue of $9.39 billion.
The athletic apparel maker also unveiled a $15 billion share buyback plan.
Nike shares rallied 5 percent after the release of the report.