The Wyoming Geological Survey says more than 580 oil and gas wells were completed in Wyoming in 2017

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Geological Survey says more than 580 oil and gas wells were completed in Wyoming in 2017.

That is a 60 percent increase from the previous year.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that so far this year, producers have completed 80 wells in the state.

Geological Survey Director Erin Campbell says higher oil prices are driving the increased drilling.

Campbell says most of the new drilling has occurred in the Powder River Basin. During 2017, the basin was responsible for about 60 percent of Wyoming’s oil production.

However, state geologists also note impressive returns from new horizontal wells around the Pinedale and Jonah fields in southwestern Wyoming.

Another growing play is occurring near Cheyenne.

___

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com