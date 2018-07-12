UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations is establishing a high-level panel co-chaired by Chinese e-commerce billionaire Jack Ma and the wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates to make recommendations on ensuring “a safe and inclusive digital future.”

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at a news conference Thursday that he sees the United Nations “as a unique platform for dialogue in our digital age” and the panel as an expert group to make proposals to strengthen international cooperation.

In Guterres’ words: “As a global community, we face questions about security, equity, ethics, and human rights in a digital age. We need to seize the potential of technology while safeguarding against risks and unintended consequences.”

The panel led by Ma, founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba, and Melinda Gates, who co-chairs the Gates foundation, includes 20 members.