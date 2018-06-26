The Trump administration may deliver on its promise to reduce a commonly used tax form to postcard size, but it does not shrink the workload for many Americans filing their taxes.

A draft copy of the new 1040 income tax form given to The Associated Press by a staffer on the Ways & Means Committee shows that the form will be reduced from two full pages to one half-sized page. But the legwork to claim popular deductions has been moved off the main form to one of six accompanying worksheets.

The Treasury was expected to unveil the new form this week. The Treasury and IRS were not immediately available to comment.