SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has approved new rules that will require guardians and conservators to submit more information to district courts about the finances and health of protected people.

The changes announced Wednesday come as New Mexico overhauls its guardianship laws.

The system was thrust into the spotlight following a series of investigative articles published last year by the Albuquerque Journal that raised questions about the lack of oversight and transparency.

A commission created by the Supreme Court followed up with numerous recommendations, some of which were incorporated into legislation that passed early this year and will take effect next month.

Starting July 1, hearings in guardianship and conservatorship proceedings that were previously closed will be opened. Bonding requirements also will be imposed on conservators and access to court records will be expanded.