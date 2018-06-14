Underground pockets of boiling water and steam that could have been tapped to produce electricity are now off limits as one national forest in northern New Mexico has said no to the prospect of geothermal development

The decision by the Santa Fe National Forest follows years of study and public testimony after a Nevada-based company and others had shown interest in part of the Jemez Mountains — a tourist draw that includes a national preserve and a neighboring monument.

Forest Supervisor James Melonas wrote in a decision made public Thursday that the area also includes places held sacred by Native American tribes.

While there was interest in leasing only 36,000 acres, Melonas’ decision covers an area more than five times that. He said geothermal development could have potential effects on forest resources and tribal cultural and spiritual interests.