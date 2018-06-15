A Minnesota publisher has been named publisher for Lee Enterprises' Globe Gazette in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Minnesota publisher has been named publisher for Lee Enterprises’ Globe Gazette in Mason City.
The Globe Gazette reports that Sam Gett begins his work in Mason City on June 25. He replaces Roy Biondi, who’s been serving as publisher of both the Globe Gazette and the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. Biondi will remain with the Courier.
Gett is a western Pennsylvania native with about 35 years in the newspaper business. He’s been publisher for the Faribault Daily News in southern Minnesota since April 2014.
Information from: Globe Gazette, http://www.globegazette.com/