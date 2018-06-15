The Nebraska Labor Department says the state's preliminary May unemployment rate matched the April, March and February rate of 2.8 percent

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Labor Department says the state’s preliminary May unemployment rate matched the April, March and February rate of 2.8 percent.

The department said in a news release Friday that the rate is down a tenth of a point from the 2.9 percent of May 2017.

Last month’s rate also remained well below the U.S. figure, which dropped to 3.8 percent from 3.9 percent in April.

State Labor Commissioner John Albin says total nonfarm employment for May 2018 hit an all-time high for Nebraska.