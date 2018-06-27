RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina lawmakers are making it harder for neighbors of agribusinesses to file complaints about smells and other nuisances.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the wide-ranging farm bill, which contains language sought by pork producers after numerous lawsuits.
The Senate overrode the veto on Tuesday; the House did so on Wednesday.
Smithfield Foods was hit recently with a nearly $51 million verdict — cut to about $3 million because of state limits on punitive damages. The new law all but blocks lawsuits against farm operations in the future.
Most Read Business Stories
- Seattle's nation-leading streak in home-price increases now tied for 2nd longest on record
- Seattle renters score big as landlords dangle freebies to fill empty apartments
- Apple to open new U-Village store this weekend
- Supreme Court deals big setback to labor unions
- Boeing gets a jump on air show with two big jet deals
Fellow Democrats and several Republicans complained the measure would give the hog industry an unfair advantage and deny private-property rights to North Carolina residents living with the odors.
Republicans accused outside forces of trying to put hog farmers out of business.