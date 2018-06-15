Nike Inc. apologized after the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland said the similarities between a logo and the academy's historic seal are undeniable

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Nike Inc. apologized after the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland said the similarities between a logo for a clothing line and the academy’s historic seal are undeniable.

Nike said in a statement Friday that they don’t feel it is appropriate to move forward with the collection.

The Washington Post reports the logo is a collaboration between Nike and Undefeated, a Los Angeles sportswear line. The logo and the crest both depict a shield flanked by columns. The Undefeated’s shield has tally marks while the academy’s has an approaching ship.

A Naval Academy spokeswoman said in a statement that the crest is emblematic of their students and alumni who serve their country. The statement says it’s difficult to understand why anyone would modify and use their symbol without their permission for marketing purposes.

