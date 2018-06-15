The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. decreased by 3 this week to 1,059
HOUSTON (AP) — The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. decreased by three this week to 1,059.
At this time a year ago there were 933 active rigs.
Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes reported Friday that 863 rigs drilled for oil this week and 194 for gas. Two were listed as miscellaneous.
Among major oil- and gas-producing states, New Mexico and North Dakota each added three rigs and Louisiana gained one.
Most Read Business Stories
- Pricey Seattle apartment tower ripping out pipes to fix leaks, as tenants fume
- Why many homebuyers suddenly feel cursed
- Troublesome advanced engines for Boeing and Airbus jets disrupt airlines and production lines
- Report: A minimum-wage worker can't afford a 2-bedroom apartment anywhere in the U.S.
- Samsung joins global pledge to increase renewable energy use
Texas lost four rigs, Alaska declined by two and Colorado, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia each lost one.
Arkansas, California, Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming were unchanged.
The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May of 2016 at 404.