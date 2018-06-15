The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. decreased by 3 this week to 1,059

HOUSTON (AP) — The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. decreased by three this week to 1,059.

At this time a year ago there were 933 active rigs.

Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes reported Friday that 863 rigs drilled for oil this week and 194 for gas. Two were listed as miscellaneous.

Among major oil- and gas-producing states, New Mexico and North Dakota each added three rigs and Louisiana gained one.

Texas lost four rigs, Alaska declined by two and Colorado, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia each lost one.

Arkansas, California, Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming were unchanged.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May of 2016 at 404.