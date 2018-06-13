A company founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been selected to build a high-speed underground transportation system that will whisk passengers from downtown Chicago to O'Hare International Airport in minutes

Adam Collins, a spokesman for Mayor Rahm Emanuel, confirmed in a tweet the selection of The Boring Company Wednesday night. Collins says the journey in electric vehicles will take roughly 12 minutes. The Boring Company will fund the project in its entirety.

The company says on its website that each vehicle will carry eight to 16 people and travel at speeds of 125 to 150 mph (200 to 240 kph).

Emanuel says the system will strengthen “our great city for future generations.”

The Chicago Transit Authority’s Blue Line trains currently provide transportation from the city to O’Hare.