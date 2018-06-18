Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger is giving company stock worth nearly $7.5 million to Harvard Law School

Share story

By
The Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger is giving company stock worth nearly $7.5 million to Harvard Law School.

Munger disclosed the donation of 26 Class A Berkshire shares in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. Those shares were selling for $287,600 apiece.

Munger said he gave the stock to the law school he attended on June 1.

The 94-year-old Munger has worked with Berkshire’s Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett for decades to decide where to invest the company’s cash.

Most Read Business Stories

Flash sale! Save 90% on digital access.

Munger has previously made major donations to the University of Michigan and the private Harvard-Westlake School in southern California that he has long supported.

After the donations, Munger owned 4,752 Class A shares of the Omaha-based company, worth nearly $1.4 billion.

The Associated Press