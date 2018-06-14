Developers are looking to build the first casino in the Mississippi Gulf Coast city of Long Beach

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Developers are looking to build the first casino in the Mississippi Gulf Coast city of Long Beach.

The Sun Herald reports James Parrish and his company own a 12-acre (48562-square-meter) site, including a former Kmart and Sav-A-Center grocery store on the north side of U.S. 90, that they want to develop into a casino property. They plan to attend the July meeting of the Mississippi Gaming Commission asking for first approval for the proposed project in Long Beach.

According to a legal advertisement in the newspaper, the 40,000-square-foot (3716-square-meter) casino would have 1,200 slot machines and 20 table games, and the 300 hotel rooms required by Gaming Commission regulations. Those regulations also require a fine dining restaurant.

Parrish says they’re partnering with Encompass Develop, Design & Construct in Louisville, Kentucky.

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com