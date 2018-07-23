ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Meadowlands Racetrack in New Jersey took in nearly $3.5 million in sports bets during its first nine days of accepting such bets.

And most of that came from two weekends that sandwiched a dead period for professional sports caused by baseball’s All-Star break.

Meadowlands operator Jeff Gural tells The Associated Press it took in just under $3.5 million worth of sports bets since it began taking them on July 14.

He expects the track to quickly become the dominant player in New Jersey’s nascent sports betting market.

So far, two tracks, the Meadowlands and Monmouth Park, and two casinos, the Borgata and Ocean Resort offer sports betting in New Jersey.

Monmouth and the casinos took in $16.4 million in the first two weeks of June.