JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — John Troutt Jr., who rose from Jonesboro Sun carrier at age 10 to the sheet’s owner and publisher, has died at age 88.

The Sun reports Troutt died late Thursday at St. Bernard’s Medical Center in Jonesboro. Funeral arrangements are pending.

The son of the business manager of The Sun, which his family owned, Troutt began writing sports and obituaries at the newspaper while in the eighth grade. He was the first editor of The Traveler, the student newspaper at the University of Arkansas. After graduation in 1950, he returned to The Sun and rose from principal reporter to managing editor before inheriting the paper from his uncle, owner-publisher Fred Troutt, in 1980

The family sold the paper to the Paxton Media Group of Paducah, Kentucky, in 2000.

