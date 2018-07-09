FREEPORT, Maine (AP) — Outdoors retailer L.L. Bean has a new credit card vendor.
The Freeport, Maine, company is partnering with Citi Retail Services and Mastercard after ending its relationship with Barclays and Visa.
The card offers rewards points on purchases and free monogramming on L.L. Bean purchases. It also offers free shipping on all L.L. Bean purchases, eliminating the $50 threshold for other customers.
Existing card holders will be issued new credit cards with the upgrades.
CEO Steve Smith said the new card offers a better value that’ll to help welcome new customers “to share in our passion for the outdoors.”