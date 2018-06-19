Records show Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's family is involved in a land deal with the head of an energy services giant that does business with the Interior Department
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Records show U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s family is involved in a land deal with the head of an energy services giant that does business with the Interior Department.
Politico first reported the Zinkes’ dealings with Halliburton chairman David Lesar involving a commercial development in Zinke’s hometown of Whitefish, Montana.
A charitable foundation created by Zinke and run by his wife, Lola, is allowing a company co-owned by Lesar and his family to use a portion of its land as a parking lot for the development.
The land was donated to Zinke’s Great Northern Veterans Peace Park Foundation to create a park.
Whitefish city planner Dave Taylor said Tuesday that the development plans pre-date Zinke’s tenure as Interior secretary.
Zinke spokeswoman Heather Swift didn’t have immediate comment. Zinke told Politico that he’s no longer involved with the foundation.