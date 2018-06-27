JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jared Kushner’s family company has filed a lawsuit against a New Jersey city, saying it forced the delay of a major twin-tower project due to “political animus” toward President Donald Trump.

The Jersey Journal reports the federal lawsuit filed Wednesday by the Kushner Cos. claims Jersey City and the city’s redevelopment agency “put politics over principle” when they broke their contract with developers over the planned One Journal Square project.

The Kushner Cos. previously threatened a lawsuit in April after the redevelopment agency said the developers were in default because they missed a deadline to begin construction on the project.

The city’s Democratic Mayor Steven Fulop said in an email Wednesday that the lawsuit is “hearsay nonsense.”

The lawsuit is seeking to stop the city from ending the project’s contract.