PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doughnut-maker Krispy Kreme is buying a majority stake in Philadelphia-based Insomnia Cookies for an undisclosed sum.
The Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme made the announcement Friday.
Krispy Kreme CEO Mike Tattersfield says in a statement they are “delighted” to add Insomnia to the company. The late-night bakery specializes in warm cookie deliveries.
Seth Berkowitz will remain in charge of Insomnia after the close of the sale later this year.
Most Read Business Stories
- Foreign tech workers face higher hurdles in H-1B visa applications
- Boeing can't wrest away big Airbus customer's A330neo order
- Boeing may build its 797 with a metal fuselage to keep costs down - and that could favor Everett
- Boeing exec says 797 jet still likely to have a composite fuselage, not metal
- Seattle tops the nation in tower cranes for third straight year as construction reaches new peak
Berkowitz founded Insomnia Cookies in 2003 when he was a student at the University of Pennsylvania.