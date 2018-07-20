WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (AP) — Kennywood Park near Pittsburgh has announced a Steelers-themed replacement for its longtime Log Jammer ride.
Park officials announced Thursday they are bringing in a new roller coaster called “The Steel Curtain.”
The black and gold coaster is expected to break the state’s record for the tallest roller coaster at 220 feet (67 meters), and the world record for tallest inversion.
Officials say the roller coaster will be part of a new section called “Steelers Country.”
Most Read Business Stories
- Foreign tech workers face higher hurdles in H-1B visa applications
- Boeing may build its 797 with a metal fuselage to keep costs down - and that could favor Everett
- Boeing can't wrest away big Airbus customer's A330neo order
- Boeing exec says 797 jet still likely to have a composite fuselage, not metal
- Seattle tops the nation in tower cranes for third straight year as construction reaches new peak
The section will be dedicated to the football team, with Steelers-themed games, a restaurant and other activities.
The new roller coaster is projected to open in 2019.
The park is located in West Mifflin, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southeast of downtown Pittsburgh.