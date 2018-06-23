LONDON (AP) — Leading Brexit supporters are talking tough, and opponents are taking to the streets, on the second anniversary of Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.
Saturday marks two years since a June 23, 2016 referendum resulted in a decision to quit the 28-nation EU. Britain is due to leave the bloc on March 29, 2019, but its government remains divided about what kind of economic relationship it wants with the EU after Brexit.
Pro-Brexit Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson urged Prime Minister Theresa May to deliver a “full British Brexit,” rather than one he compared to toilet paper — “soft, yielding and seemingly infinitely long.”
Meanwhile, thousands of opponents of Brexit are due to rally outside Parliament, calling for a referendum on any final divorce deal between Britain and the EU.
Most Read Business Stories
- GE's fall illuminates bigger problems facing the American economy | Jon Talton
- These places will pay U.S. workers thousands of dollars to move there
- Following fatal accident on Southwest Airlines 737, FAA orders safety review of engine cowlings
- Firefox is back, and it’s time to give it a try | Tech Review
- Amazon employees demand company cut ties with ICE