Share story

By
The Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese media startup Uzabase is acquiring Quartz, a New York-based online business news platform, from Atlantic Media.

Uzabase’s deal with the U.S. media company is valued at between $75 million and $110 million, depending on Quartz’s financial performance, and expected to close within the next 30 days, both sides said Monday.

Under the deal, Quartz will handle the English-language version of NewsPicks, Uzabase’s subscription-based business-news platform designed for mobile devices.

The companies have been discussing a partnership since last fall.

Most Read Business Stories

Sale! Save 90% on select subscriptions.

Uzabase co-founder and Chief Executive Yusuke Umeda has global ambitions, and NewsPicks entered the U.S. market last year as a joint venture with Dow Jones.

Quartz, founded in 2012, targets business professionals, with 100 journalists reporting from around the world and 20 million people accessing it each month.

The Associated Press