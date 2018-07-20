TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s parliament has approved a contentious law allowing casino resorts to open in this wealthy nation and possibly lure more foreign visitors.

The bill was approved and enacted into law at the upper house Friday after bulldozing by the ruling bloc. The lower house passed it last month.

It adds rules of operation to a law on casino promotion passed in 2016. The enactment of the “integrated resorts” law means casinos can operate at resorts that include hotels, conference rooms and shopping malls in the mid-2020s.

Supporters say casinos can attract more and wealthier tourists. Opponents say Japan already has “pachinko” pinball parlors and wagering on horse, auto, bicycle and boat racing, and expanding legalized gambling would fuel organized crime and compound gambling addiction.