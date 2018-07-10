YEHUD, Israel (AP) — An Israeli company says it will soon attempt to become the first private entity to land a spacecraft on the moon.
SpaceIL and Israel Aerospace Industries plan to launch their unmanned module in December, the teams announced Tuesday. If it succeeds, Israel will become the fourth country to land on the moon, after the U.S., the Soviet Union and China.
The $95 million project, largely funded by South African-Israeli billionaire Morris Kahn and other donors, aims to land on the moon on Feb. 13. Kahn said if they pull off the moonshot it would be “a tremendous achievement.”
SpaceIL originally vied for Google’s Lunar Xprize, but the $20 million competition was scrapped in March after none of the companies met the deadline.
