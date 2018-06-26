JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s national carrier El Al says it will take a firmer stand against what critics say is discrimination after the airline moved two female passengers under pressure from ultra-Orthodox travelers.
El Al CEO Gonen Usishkin said in a statement on Monday that he had ordered that “any traveler who refuses to sit next to another traveler will be immediately removed from the flight.”
The statement comes after the airline moved two female passengers last week after male ultra-Orthodox travelers refused to sit next to them. Similar incidents have previously been reported.
The latest incident sparked criticism from NICE, an Israel-based software company, which said it would not fly with El Al until it stopped the practice.
The company said “we don’t do business with companies that discriminate.”