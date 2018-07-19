SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean company’s claim to have found a sunken Russian warship has triggered investor frenzy amid unconfirmed rumors that the ship was carrying 200 tons of gold when it sank in 1905.
The Seoul-based Shinil Group said Monday its divers had discovered the Dmitri Donskoi, which sank off an eastern Korean island during the Russo-Japanese war.
It said it’ll push to hoist the ship.
There is skepticism about Shinil’s claim.
The unlisted Shinil was founded on June 1. Its president recently agreed to acquire shares in local company Jeil Steel.
Jeil’s stock prices sharply rose after Shinil’s claim before they dropped more than 20 percent after Thursday’s trading.
The Financial Supervisory Service says it’s closely monitoring trade activity involving the shares of Jeil Steel.