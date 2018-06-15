Indiana's unemployment rate was flat in May from April, marking a third consecutive month of no change

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s unemployment rate was flat in May from April, marking a third consecutive month of no change.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Friday the rate was 3.2 percent. The three steady months follow a decline in Indiana that was seen starting in November.

The state’s rate remained below the national rate of 3.8 percent. With the exception of October 2014, when it was equal to the national rate, the state’s unemployment rate has been below the U.S. rate for more than four years.

Indiana’s labor force had a net increase of more than 15,900 over the previous month, which was a result of more than 2,600 unemployed residents no longer seeking employment and a more than 13,200 increase in residents employed. Indiana’s total labor force is 3.3 million.