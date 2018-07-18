Big gains for banks and for transportation companies like airlines and railroads took U.S. stock indexes slightly higher Wednesday. Other parts of the market didn’t move much.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 index picked up 6.07 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,815.62.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 79.40 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,199.29.
The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.67 points to 7,854.44.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks edged up 4.61 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,691.87.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 14.31 points, or 0.5 percent.
The Dow is up 179.88 points, or 0.7 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 28.47 points, or 0.4 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 4.79 points, or 0.3 percent.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 142.01 points, or 5.3 percent.
The Dow is up 480.07 points, or 1.9 percent.
The Nasdaq is up 951.05 points, or 13.8 percent.
The Russell 2000 is up 156.36 points, or 10.2 percent.