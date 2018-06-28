A rally for technology companies helped U.S. stocks recover some of their recent losses Thursday, but trading remained uneven as investors puzzled over whether tensions between the U.S. and other nations will spill over into a trade war.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index climbed 16.68 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,716.31.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 98.46 points, or 0.4 percent, to 24,216.05.

The Nasdaq composite rallied 58.60 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,503.68.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks advanced 4.56 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,645.02.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 38.57 points, or 1.4 percent.

The Dow is down 364.84 points, or 1.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 189.13 points, or 2.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 40.56 points, or 2.4 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 42.70 points, or 1.6 percent.

The Dow is down 503.17 points, or 2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 600.29 points, or 8.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 109.51 points, or 7.1 percent.